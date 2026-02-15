Mike Penders News: Four saves in draw

Penders registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Marseille.

Penders conceded twice as Strasbourg slipped into a two-goal deficit but he stayed poised and prevented the match from turning into a full-blown rout. His signature moment arrived deep in stoppage time when he went toe-to-toe with Igor Paixao and got a firm hand to a blistering left-footed strike that was headed for the far corner, a clutch save that kept his side alive. That stop bought Strasbourg the breathing room to push for one last opportunity, and it paid off when they earned a late penalty to steal one point at the Velodrome. Penders has now allowed two goals in each of his last three Ligue 1 outings and will be aiming for a bounce-back performance in Sunday's showdown against Lyon.