Mike Penders News: Four saves in loss

Penders recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Toulouse.

Penders came up with four saves in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 home loss to Toulouse, turning away Santiago Hidalgo twice inside the opening 15 minutes while also denying Jacen Russell-Rowe early in the second half and getting a stop on Yann Gboho in first-half stoppage time. He got beat by Dayann Methalie's composed finish in the 43rd minute and Emersonn's 84th minute strike off Cristian Casseres' through ball, with both goals coming off Toulouse's two most dangerous looks of the game. Penders will aim to bounce back and deliver a stronger showing in Sunday's matchup against Angers.