Penders faced just one shot on target during Wednesday's win, giving him an easy clean sheet. He has now kept four clean sheets this season and in each one of them his defense has allowed either one or zero shots on target. In his five other starts, he has conceded multiple goals, so his success appears to be directly correlated to how well his defense plays and how poor the opposing side's attack is. He faces a middle of the road matchup Sunday at Rennes, a side which has scored 14 goals through 10 matches this season.