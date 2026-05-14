Mike Penders News: Makes five saves in win

Penders made five saves and conceded one goal during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Brest.

Penders couldn't do much when Ludovic Ajorque appeared unmarked in front of him to draw things level at 1-1 in the 13th minute but then he was simply perfect the rest of the way, making some spectacular saves that helped his side to leave the pitch with all three points. The goalkeeper was coming off a rough stretch but, despite not keeping clean sheets, played way better in the last two outings and will try to finish his campaign in style next Sunday against Monaco.