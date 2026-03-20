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Mike Tresor Injury: Building fitness, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Tresor (ankle) is building on his fitness in team training but remains out for the time being, according to coach Scott Parker, per Matt Scrafton from Burnley Express. "Mikey's back in training, he's been training a little bit more."

Tresor got back into full team training last week but is still not fit enough to make the matchday squad or be a real option for the Clarets just yet. The attacking midfielder is now targeting the international break to keep building sharpness with a return expected at some point in April. That said, after such a long spell on the sidelines, the staff will likely manage his minutes carefully and ease him back in to avoid any setback.

Mike Tresor
Burnley
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