Mike Tresor Injury: Could be available Saturday

Tresor (ankle) logged in a full week of team training and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker, per the Burnley Express. "Mikey's back in training again now he's probably had a full week with us training, so that's been positive. He's on the right journey now."

