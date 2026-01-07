Tresor has hit the sidelines for a midweek match after he was out over the weekend as well, missing out against Brighton due to a knock he suffered at the end of their match against Newcastle. However, this is only a minor absence for the club, as he has yet to start this season and has only appeared off the bench four times for a total of 19 minutes of field time. He will hope a quick turnaround can come, as he has a decent chance at seeing a bit more time come their FA Cup match against Millwall on Saturday.