Mike Tresor Injury: Remains out Saturday
Tresor (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.
Tresor remains out for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth as he continues his recovery from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since late December. The midfielder returned to training this week but is not yet ready to be involved on matchday. The Clarets will therefore have to wait a little longer before welcoming him back into the squad.
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