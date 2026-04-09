Mike Tresor Injury: Training partially, still out

Tresor (ankle) is partially training with the team but is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks, according to coach Scott Parker. "Mikey is probably progressing more now, obviously after a few more weeks of training."

Tresor is expected to remain sidelined for several weeks despite partially resuming training with the team, as the staff is taking a cautious approach due to his repeated injuries. The versatile midfielder has played just 19 minutes this season and is likely to return to a bench role if he recovers in time before the end of the campaign.