Mike Tresor Injury: Training partially, still out
Tresor (ankle) is partially training with the team but is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks, according to coach Scott Parker. "Mikey is probably progressing more now, obviously after a few more weeks of training."
Tresor is expected to remain sidelined for several weeks despite partially resuming training with the team, as the staff is taking a cautious approach due to his repeated injuries. The versatile midfielder has played just 19 minutes this season and is likely to return to a bench role if he recovers in time before the end of the campaign.
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