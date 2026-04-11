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Mike Tresor News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Tresor (ankle) is available for Saturday's clash against Brighton and is an option off the bench.

Tresor had been working through partial training sessions while the staff took a cautious approach to his recovery given his repeated injury issues this season. His return to availability is a welcome development for the Clarets, though after playing just 19 minutes all campaign he will need to be managed carefully as he builds his way back to full match sharpness.

Mike Tresor
Burnley
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