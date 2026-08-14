Mikel Goti Injury: In squad for Chelsea friendly

Goti is included in Real Sociedad's squad for Saturday's final preseason match against Chelsea, a positive sign ahead of the LaLiga opener against Real Betis, the club announced.

Goti had missed several preseason friendlies, including matches against Aston Villa, Toulouse and both games against Cologne, due to discomfort in his left ankle before returning to team training. His inclusion in this matchday squad confirms he has put that issue behind him heading into the new campaign. Goti is expected to continue building toward full match involvement as the season opener approaches.