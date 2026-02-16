Mikel Jauregizar headshot

Mikel Jauregizar Injury: Avoids serious injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Jauregizar (undisclosed) has avoided any severe ligament damage or meniscus injuries and shouldn't miss much time, according to his club.

Jauregizar was taken off the field just after the hour mark Sunday due to a fear of an injury. However, after some testing following the match, it appears he has avoided anything serious, prompting a quicker return. With the club facing Elche on Friday, he will need to train this week and make a quick turnaround to be an option, possibly still missing time.

Mikel Jauregizar
Athletic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar
