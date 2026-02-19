Mikel Jauregizar Injury: Not playing Friday

Jauregizar (knee) won't be an option for Friday's game against Elche, manager Ernesto Valverde told media during his press conference Thursday. "The team is doing well, but we've lost Jauregizar for this upcoming game."

Even though Valverde said the injury had a "positive outcome" in that the team expected it to be more complicated, he won't be an option for this clash. Valverde acknowledged that there's a chance that Jauregizar could return to training next week, but the situation is fluid at the moment.