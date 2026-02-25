Mikel Jauregizar headshot

Mikel Jauregizar Injury: Returns to partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Jauregizar (knee) participated in the first part of team training Wednesday, according to El Chiringuito.

Jauregizar sat out the last matchup against Elche with a knee injury, but he took a step forward Wednesday by returning to partial team training, a clear sign of progress compared to last week. The midfielder is now pushing to rejoin full sessions before the week wraps up, giving himself a shot to be in the mix for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. Until he's fully cleared and back to 100 percent, Alejandro Rego is expected to keep his starting role alongside Ruiz de Galarreta in the middle of the park.

Mikel Jauregizar
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
216 days ago