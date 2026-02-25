Mikel Jauregizar Injury: Returns to partial training

Jauregizar (knee) participated in the first part of team training Wednesday, according to El Chiringuito.

Jauregizar sat out the last matchup against Elche with a knee injury, but he took a step forward Wednesday by returning to partial team training, a clear sign of progress compared to last week. The midfielder is now pushing to rejoin full sessions before the week wraps up, giving himself a shot to be in the mix for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. Until he's fully cleared and back to 100 percent, Alejandro Rego is expected to keep his starting role alongside Ruiz de Galarreta in the middle of the park.