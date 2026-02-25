Mikel Jauregizar Injury: Trains normally Thursday

Jauregizar (knee) trained normally Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Jauregizar sat out the last matchup against Elche with a knee injury, but he took a step forward Thursday by returning to full team training, a clear sign of progress compared to last week. The midfielder is now pushing to be in the mix for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. Until he's fully cleared and back to 100 percent, Alejandro Rego is expected to keep his starting role alongside Ruiz de Galarreta in the middle of the park.