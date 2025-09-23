Post-extension, Athletic's team logged seven games, six La Liga. During each of the first six, he did not score. But on their seventh, Tuesday against Girona, Jauregizar finally recorded a goal. Even though he scored one then, his history indicates that him frequently scoring is unlikely. For the 2024-25 La Liga, Jauregizar's 34 appearances (25 starts) barely feature multiple goals, two. The league's 2023-24 season, during which he logged seven appearances, also includes his goalless appearances.