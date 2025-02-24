Fantasy Soccer
Mikel Jauregizar headshot

Mikel Jauregizar News: Goal and assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Jauregizar scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 7-1 victory over Valladolid.

Jauregizar recorded a pair of goal contributions in Sunday's dominant win, his first two goal contributions since Sept. 29. He opened up the scoring with an outside-the-box strike in the 10th minute off a Nico Williams assist, then set up Oihan Lancet's strike just before halftime to take the 4-0 lead. He finished Sunday's match with three shots on target after coming into the match with just two through 21 appearances. He also created multiple chances before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Ruiz de Galarreta.

