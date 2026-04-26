Mikel Jauregizar News: Option again

Jauregizar is back in contention after being ineligible against Atletico Madrid due to a red card he received in his last game.

Jauregizar was a usual starter prior to his ban and should have a good chance of returning to action in upcoming contests, even though his replacement Alejandro Rego provided an assist Saturday against Atletico. Jauregizar's main strength comes from his defensive skills, with his averages of 2.0 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game ranking first on the squad.