Mikel Jauregizar headshot

Mikel Jauregizar News: Scores and leaves early versus Oviedo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Jauregizar scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one cross (zero accurate) before exiting Sunday's 2-1 win over Oviedo at the 61st minute because of a possible muscular injury, AS reported.

Jauregizar hit the net with a pretty effort from outside the box but required some medical attention midway through the second half and subbed off. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Friday's home game versus Elche. Alejandro Rego took his place in this one.

Mikel Jauregizar
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
206 days ago