Mikel Jauregizar News: Scores and leaves early versus Oviedo

Jauregizar scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one cross (zero accurate) before exiting Sunday's 2-1 win over Oviedo at the 61st minute because of a possible muscular injury, AS reported.

Jauregizar hit the net with a pretty effort from outside the box but required some medical attention midway through the second half and subbed off. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Friday's home game versus Elche. Alejandro Rego took his place in this one.