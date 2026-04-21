Mikel Jauregizar News: Sent off midweek

Jauregizar was shown a red card during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Jauregizar committed five fouls Tuesday and was booked for two of them, leaving his side with 10 men in the final minutes. This event makes the midfielder ineligible for the upcoming matchup versus Atletico Madrid, with his earliest possible return coming in a May 2 visit to Alaves. Until then, Ruiz de Galarreta and Alejandro Rego might see increased action.