Mikel Jauregizar headshot

Mikel Jauregizar News: Starting in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Jauregizar (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Jauregizar starts in midfield for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after missing the last matchup against Elche with a knee injury. He returned to full team training Thursday which marked a clear step forward compared to last week and confirmed his readiness. The midfielder resumes his undisputed role in the middle of the pitch for the Basques.

Mikel Jauregizar
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Jauregizar See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
219 days ago