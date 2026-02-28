Mikel Jauregizar News: Starting in midfield

Jauregizar (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Jauregizar starts in midfield for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after missing the last matchup against Elche with a knee injury. He returned to full team training Thursday which marked a clear step forward compared to last week and confirmed his readiness. The midfielder resumes his undisputed role in the middle of the pitch for the Basques.