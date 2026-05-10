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Mikel Jauregizar News: Stellar service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Jauregizar generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

Jauregizar was accurate on most of his crosses and delivered four corners as well, but he just wasn't able to connect with a teammate for a goal in a 1-0 loss. He should have better luck getting an assist against Espanyol if he duplicates this effort, as Espanyol have conceded 53 times in La Liga play this season.

Mikel Jauregizar
Athletic
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