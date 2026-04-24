Mikel Merino Injury: Close call to return this season
Merino (foot) is still eyeing a return this season, but his availability remains up in the air, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "It's a bit premature to say. He's evolving really well. He's really pushing every boundary that he possibly can. But it's a bit early to answer that question."
Merino has been out for well over two months now and is keeping a return this season open, although it is in no way guaranteed. It appears he still needs a decent boost, as he has yet to join team training, with only a month left in the season. Even more important for the midfielder is his spot in the Spanish national team for the World Cup, probably not risking it too much if it means risking a further injury that prevents him from competing in the tournament.
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