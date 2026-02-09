Merino is set for surgery in the next week and that puts some question marks around the attacker, as he is attempting to return ahead of the end of the season. This will be dependent on his recovery following his operation, as he will be unable to put weight on the injury for around eight weeks, set to do limited work until he can run again near the end of April. That will then leave the midfielder with only May to return as the season nears its end, potentially getting back into the team to end the campaign and for any finals the club qualified for.