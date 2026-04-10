Mikel Merino headshot

Mikel Merino Injury: Out of boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Merino (foot) is out of his boot and starting to exercise again, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He's out of his boot now. He's doing quite a lot of exercises already. He's reacted really well to the surgery. He's got no pain. It's more for the medical staff to go a bit further on that. But I'm sure there is a chance to make that period shorter. If there is a person who can do it, I'm sure that's going to be Mikel again."

Merino received foot surgery in February and is finally seeing some progress in his return from injury, as the midfielder is out of his walking boot. He has started to do some exercises, but is likely still far from any type of team training. With a return hopefully coming in May, he will be cautious with his training, needing to be fit for the World Cup for Spain come summertime.

Mikel Merino
Arsenal
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