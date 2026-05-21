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Mikel Merino Injury: Questionable for final match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 7:20am

Merino (foot) completed a light session Thursday and is set to begin training with the group Friday, leaving his availability for Sunday's season finale against Crystal Palace uncertain, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Mikel is going to start to train with the group tomorrow, today he's done a little bit, it was just a very light session obviously."

Merino had been ruled out of the previous fixture against West Ham as he continued his recovery from a long-term foot injury, making his return to collective training an encouraging development. The Spanish midfielder's primary target remains the Champions League final against PSG on May 30, with the club managing his comeback carefully to ensure he is fully available for the Budapest showdown. His involvement in Sunday's league finale will depend on how he responds to Friday's session, though getting him fit for the European showpiece remains the clear priority for coach Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Merino
Arsenal
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