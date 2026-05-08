Mikel Merino Injury: Remains out
Merino (foot) is nearing a return but out for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "No chance for the weekend, there's still a fair bit to do [in their recoveries]."
Merino is not yet ready for action despite his boost in fitness over the past few weeks, as the midfielder will instead remain out and in recovery. He will now be left with three games to make a return this campaign, with two league matches followed by the UCL final. His best bet is to wait until the UCL final for a return and focus on recovery until then, especially with the World Cup ahead for him.
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