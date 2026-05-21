Mikel Merino headshot

Mikel Merino Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Merino was spotted in team training Thursday, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Merino had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against West Ham as he was still not fully ready to return from his long term foot injury, but his return to collective training Thursday is an encouraging development heading into the season finale against Crystal Palace Sunday and the most important fixture of Arsenal's season in nine days. The focus for the Spanish midfielder is firmly on the Champions League final against PSG on May 30 rather than the league finale, with the club managing his comeback carefully to ensure he is fully available for the Budapest showdown. Getting Merino fit for the final would be a significant boost for coach Mikel Arteta given the midfielder's importance to Arsenal's engine room even if he had to play a few minutes only.

Mikel Merino
Arsenal
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