Merino has gone under the knife to repair a foot injury and is now staring at a long rehab road that's expected to stretch over several months. At this point, a comeback before the end of the season is looking more and more unlikely. The versatile midfielder had locked down a regular starting spot for the Gunners and was putting together a strong campaign, with June's World Cup firmly on his radar. This setback could sideline him for the remainder of the season in the worst case scenario and may ultimately rule him out of contention for La Roja as well.