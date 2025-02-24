Mikel Merino News: Experiment fails in loss

Merino recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Merino was unable to produce the same magic against West Ham that he was against Leicester City in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, Merino lost the most duels of any player with 12, had the least touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes with 35, and missed one big chance. He did manage to create two chances, but that was one of the few bright spots of his performance. As long as Mikel Arteta continues to deploy the midfielder as his striker, Merino should continue to see more chances in front of net than usual, but his consistency with finishing may leave much to be desired. It will be interesting to see whether the experiment continues this Wednesday when Arsenal face Nottingham Forest.