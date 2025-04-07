Mikel Merino News: Feeling good after treatment

Merino requested treatment in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton, with the issue later revealed to be a cut. Coach Mikel Arteta confirmed in a press conference that it was not serious, as Merino did not feel any discomfort after the first half. "He's fine, I just checked with the doctor. He had a cut, so he was bleeding quite a lot in the first half. Then he started again, so overall he wasn't feeling anything."

