Mikel Merino News: Finds bench role
Merino (foot) is on the bench for Sunday's season finale against Crystal Palace.
Merino returned to group training Friday after completing a light session Thursday, with coach Mikel Arteta confirming a final call would be made based on how he responded to the session following the long-term foot injury that had ruled him out since late January. The Spanish midfielder's primary target remains the Champions League final against PSG on May 30, and Arsenal opted to include him carefully among the substitutes rather than risking him from the start with the Budapest showdown the clear priority. A few minutes off the bench would represent a timely confidence boost ahead of the European showpiece.
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