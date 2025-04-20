Mikel Merino News: Impactful on both ends
Merino got an assist in Arsenal's 4-0 win Sunday against Ipswich Town. He also had six tackles.
Merino continues to be an impactful transfer, contributing on both sides of the pitch. He should be in the lineup Wednesday against Crystal Palace on a short turnaround for Arsenal and has a good chance at being successful again. Palace have conceded 45 goals in 33 EPL matches this season.
