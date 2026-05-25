Mikel Merino News: Named in Spain's World Cup squad

Merino was named in Spain's World Cup squad, confirming his recovery from the long-term foot injury that had ruled him out since late January is on track, according to the SEF.

Merino had returned to the bench for Arsenal's season finale against Crystal Palace as he built his way back to full fitness, with the Champions League final against PSG on May 30 having been the primary target throughout his rehabilitation. His inclusion in the Spanish squad is a significant milestone and a strong show of faith from coach Luis de la Fuente, with Merino now turning his full attention to being in peak condition for the tournament this summer.