Mikel Merino News: Scores opening goal

Merino scored the first goal in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham Tuesday.

The midfielder continues to be an impact addition to the side, scoring in back-to-back matches. Merino should remain in the lineup, although he might come off the bench Saturday against Everton because Arsenal also has Champions League action coming up. Everton have allowed 36 goals in EPL play but have tightened up of late with just three goals allowed over the last three games.