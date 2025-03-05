Mikel Merino News: Two goals contribution in win

Merino scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Tuesday's 7-1 win versus PSV Eindhoven.

Merino started as the striker for the third straight match against PSV in the Champions League and delivered a standout performance. The natural defensive midfielder scored once and assisted Martin Odegaard's second goal. This was his first goal and assist of the Champions League campaign, and he will look to build on it in the second leg on Wednesday.