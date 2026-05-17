Mikel Oyarzabal News: Assists as substitute

Oyarzabal had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot, crossing once inaccurately and making three tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.

Oyarzabal set up Orri Oskarsson in the 63rd minute assistin Soceidad's third goal while leading the team in tackles. The assist was the first since November for Oyarzabal as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.