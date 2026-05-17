Mikel Oyarzabal headshot

Mikel Oyarzabal News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Oyarzabal had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot, crossing once inaccurately and making three tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.

Oyarzabal set up Orri Oskarsson in the 63rd minute assistin Soceidad's third goal while leading the team in tackles. The assist was the first since November for Oyarzabal as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
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