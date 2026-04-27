Mikel Oyarzabal News: Brace Sunday
Oyarzabal scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Oyarzabal came up with a few goals Sunday as he helped his team to a draw, scoring the opening goal in the 22nd minute before converting from the penalty spot in the 76th minute. This ends a three-match streak without a goal, taking four shots between his goals. He now has 14 goals in 29 appearances (27 starts) this season.
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