Mikel Oyarzabal News: Not expected to start Friday

Oyarzabal is not expected to be in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Real Betis, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Thursday. "Maybe next week against Real Madrid or the game following that. But this game is too early; he needs more time."

Oyarzabal scored five goals for Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is coming off a 15-goal season in the 2025/26 Liga campaign, but he won't be ready to start in this matchup purely due to a lack of match fitness. That means Orri Oskarsson will lead the line against Betis.