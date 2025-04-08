Fantasy Soccer
Mikel Oyarzabal News: On scoresheet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Las Palmas.

Oyarzabal earned his second start in a row, scoring again for two goals in two games. Since the start of the new year, the forward started six of the 11 La Liga matches played. scoring two goals with an assist while collecting seven chances, seven tackles and five clearances,

