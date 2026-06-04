Mikel Oyarzabal headshot

Mikel Oyarzabal News: Rested for Iraq friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Oyarzabal has been left out of the squad for Wednesday's friendly against Iraq as a technical decision by coach Luis de la Fuente, with no physical complaints reported, according to Imanol Troyano of El Diario Vasco.

Oyarzabal is being given rest to ensure he arrives at the World Cup in the best possible condition, with de la Fuente taking a cautious approach in the first of two pre-tournament friendlies to protect his most important players. The Real Sociedad forward is expected to be fully available for Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15, where he will look to build on a strong individual season that saw him establish himself as one of the most clinical and intelligent forwards in La Liga, bringing his combination of technical quality, intelligent movement and goal-scoring instinct to a Spain side that arrives at the tournament as one of the genuine favorites to lift the trophy.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
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