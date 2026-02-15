Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores again Saturday

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Oyarzabal continued his hot run of form Saturday as he converted a penalty in the 21st minute to tie the match at 1-1. It marked his 10th goal of the campaign, five of which have come in his last five matches. The match quickly got out of hand immediately after his goal, and he was subbed off in the 60th minute for Orri Oskarsson with the match pretty much out of reach.