Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores equalizer from spot

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Betis.

Oyarzabal scored a stoppage-time equalizer from the penalty spot to reach his 15th goal of the campaign. The forward is enjoying his highest-scoring single league campaign to date, arriving at a crucial stage with the World Cup approaching. He has now scored three goals across his last three matches, during which he has taken seven shots and created three chances.