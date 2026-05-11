Mikel Oyarzabal headshot

Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores equalizer from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Betis.

Oyarzabal scored a stoppage-time equalizer from the penalty spot to reach his 15th goal of the campaign. The forward is enjoying his highest-scoring single league campaign to date, arriving at a crucial stage with the World Cup approaching. He has now scored three goals across his last three matches, during which he has taken seven shots and created three chances.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
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