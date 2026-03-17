Mikel Oyarzabal headshot

Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores from the spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Osasuna.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot following a handball by Enzo Boyomo in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna while remaining involved offensively, helping connect attacking moves and create space in the final third. The Spaniard continues to be a central figure in the attack this season with 12 goals and three assists in 25 La Liga appearances.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
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