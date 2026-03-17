Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores from the spot

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Osasuna.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot following a handball by Enzo Boyomo in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna while remaining involved offensively, helping connect attacking moves and create space in the final third. The Spaniard continues to be a central figure in the attack this season with 12 goals and three assists in 25 La Liga appearances.