Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores from the spot
Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Osasuna.
Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot following a handball by Enzo Boyomo in Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna while remaining involved offensively, helping connect attacking moves and create space in the final third. The Spaniard continues to be a central figure in the attack this season with 12 goals and three assists in 25 La Liga appearances.
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