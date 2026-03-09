Mikel Oyarzabal headshot

Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores with long-range rocket

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlético Madrid.

Oyarzabal evened the score for Real Sociedad shortly after Atletico Madrid had secured a 2-1 lead, as he latched on to a rebound and fired an unstoppable shot past Jan Oblak. Oyarzabal didn't start this game, but there's no question that he's part of the Best XI when fit. He has 11 goals and three assists across 24 appearances (23 starts) in LaLiga this season.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Oyarzabal See More
