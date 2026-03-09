Mikel Oyarzabal News: Scores with long-range rocket
Oyarzabal scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlético Madrid.
Oyarzabal evened the score for Real Sociedad shortly after Atletico Madrid had secured a 2-1 lead, as he latched on to a rebound and fired an unstoppable shot past Jan Oblak. Oyarzabal didn't start this game, but there's no question that he's part of the Best XI when fit. He has 11 goals and three assists across 24 appearances (23 starts) in LaLiga this season.
