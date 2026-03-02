Mikel Oyarzabal headshot

Mikel Oyarzabal News: Unproductive in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Oyarzabal recorded one foul drawn in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Mallorca.

Oyarzabal fell below expectations as he barely got any opportunities to show his skills in an apparently favorable matchup. The attacker has slowed down over the last couple of games, failing to make direct contributions to the score sheet in that span. Despite that drought, he still has plenty of credit after netting a team-high 10 league goals earlier this season.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Oyarzabal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikel Oyarzabal See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
221 days ago
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
Author Image
Ben Novack
June 9, 2021
Dream 11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Sociedad v. Levante Preview
SOC
Dream 11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Sociedad v. Levante Preview
Author Image
Azeem Siddiqui
March 15, 2019