Mikel Oyarzabal News: Unproductive in victory

Oyarzabal recorded one foul drawn in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Mallorca.

Oyarzabal fell below expectations as he barely got any opportunities to show his skills in an apparently favorable matchup. The attacker has slowed down over the last couple of games, failing to make direct contributions to the score sheet in that span. Despite that drought, he still has plenty of credit after netting a team-high 10 league goals earlier this season.