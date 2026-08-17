Mikel Rodriguez News: Scores in official debut

Mikel Rodriguez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Rodriguez made his official Alaves debut after signing a five year deal in July, entering as a substitute in the 57th minute and leaving a strong impression. He found the net from two shots, created two additional chances and contributed three tackles. The midfielder staked a claim for more playing time with the performance, and could push for a starting spot given the third central midfield role in Alaves' 3-5-2 has been subject to constant rotation. Continued form of this kind could see him solve that issue for the team.