Mikel Vesga News: Disappointing display in win

Vesga registered one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Sevilla.

Vesga put in a poor shift against Sevilla, despite Athletic Club securing a 1-0 result. In 60 minutes played, the defensive midfielder missed a penalty, created zero chances, and made just one pass into the final third. The missed penalty could be especially damaging for Vesga, who does not have a goal contribution in 20 La Liga appearances this season. Additionally, Sunday was his first start for the club since February 23. Hopefully he will get a chance at redemption on March 28 against Osasuna.