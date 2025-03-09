Miki Yamane Injury: Expected back in training

Yamane (hamstring) is expected back in training this week for the Galaxy, reports Andrew Wiebe of MLS on Apple TV.

Yamane will look to return to the grass after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury. Regardless, the defender is still expected to be the number one choice of right back for the Galaxy, already making a start against San Diego, playing the entire 90 minutes while creating four chances with four crosses and five won tackles.