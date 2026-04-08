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Miki Yamane Injury: Forced off against Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Yamane (undisclosed) was forced off in the 80th minute of Wednesday's 4-2 loss against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Yamane's issue has not been disclosed, leaving his availability Saturday's clash against Austin very much up in the air. The right-back had been holding down his spot for the Galaxy and his potential absence would force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Mauricio Cuevas the most likely candidate to step in if he cannot go against the Verdes. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a call on his involvement Saturday.

Miki Yamane
Los Angeles Galaxy
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